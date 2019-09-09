Wallace Capital Management Stake In Sanofi (SNY) Was Boosted; As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Stock Rose, Veritable LP Has Decreased Its Position

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 49.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 6,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $144.29. About 323,039 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 6,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 186,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 179,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 1.19 million shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sanofi at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Negative; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Advent International closes in on deal for Sanofi’s generics unit – FT; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 14/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI CFO JEROME CONTAMINE TO STEP DOWN LATER THIS YEAR; 16/04/2018 – COOPER-VEMEDIA HAS ACQUIRED A PORTFOLIO OF 12 PHARMACEUTICAL BRANDS FROM SANOFI S.A. FOR AN AMOUNT OF €158M; 12/04/2018 – SANOFI TO INVEST €350M IN CANADIAN VACCINE FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – IF APPROVED, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO RESERVE VACCINE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN FOR 2019-2020 FLU SEASON; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI, ABLYNX REPORT SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF INITIAL TENDER

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,321 shares to 196,307 shares, valued at $24.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $132.50 million for 15.55 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 16,845 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.43% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Llc owns 3,818 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.8% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). The Illinois-based Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Jefferies Gru Ltd holds 15,697 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dupont Corp holds 0.01% or 4,731 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 18,497 shares. Moreover, Regions has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 100 shares. Ajo Lp accumulated 78,490 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 5,147 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 2,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.