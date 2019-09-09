Wallace Capital Management Raised Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Upped Holding

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 183,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.73M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 8.47 million shares traded or 122.19% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 28.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 4.63M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 21.03 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, up from 16.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 20.00 million shares traded or 4.55% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s 36% Pay Increase Criticized by Senator Warren; 08/03/2018 – IAC: State Treasurer Nappier Pleased With Wells Fargo Agreement – Bank Will Provide Detailed Report to Shareholders On Bank; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo ‘not completely out of the woods’ but stock can move higher: Bank analyst; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo settles securities fraud suit for $480m; 19/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Is About to be Hit With $1 Billion Fine: DealBook Briefing

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27,320 shares to 207,454 shares, valued at $24.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,970 shares, and cut its stake in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (Usa) (FRFHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Lc holds 52,792 shares. Investors reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Glenview Natl Bank Tru Dept reported 8,759 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bsw Wealth Prtn stated it has 4,864 shares. First Merchants reported 98,480 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Smith Moore & invested in 0.14% or 12,212 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Davis Selected Advisers, Arizona-based fund reported 27.54 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 0.6% or 7.37M shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Llc reported 4,893 shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.57% or 37,218 shares. 72,115 are held by Tower Rech Ltd (Trc). Everett Harris Ca holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 186,460 shares. Telos Mgmt owns 5,624 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Limited Com invested in 0.08% or 3,039 shares.