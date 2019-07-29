Wallace Capital Management Raised Its Position in General Mls (GIS) by $1.02 Million; Portolan Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Model N (MODN) by $11.57 Million

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Model N Inc. (MODN) by 139.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 680,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.48 million, up from 487,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $709.42M market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 256,135 shares traded or 32.40% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 10.70% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT LENDERS EXTENDED A TERM LOAN TO COMPANY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 20,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 254,419 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, up from 234,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.79M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtn has 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 572,494 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.14M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Lyon Street has invested 1.77% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Next Century Growth Investors Ltd holds 126,887 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 147,703 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research stated it has 14,615 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). 1.07M are held by Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company. Herald Inv Management Ltd holds 0.49% or 111,000 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) or 95,945 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 20,200 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 128,724 shares. Minnesota-based First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.96% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mimecast Ltd. by 93,954 shares to 401,106 shares, valued at $18.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 747,958 shares, and cut its stake in 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT).

