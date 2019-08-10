Wallace Capital Management Maintains Stake in General Mls (GIS); As Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Stock Declined, Oslo Asset Management Asa Lifted by $425,000 Its Holding

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 20,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 254,419 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17 million, up from 234,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.49 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% . The institutional investor held 995,958 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24 million, up from 970,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Natural Gas Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 64,068 shares traded or 38.87% up from the average. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 26.92% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 15/05/2018 – lnvivoscribe Releases the LymphoTrack Dx TRB Assay as CE-Marked IVD Kit, Completing the NGS Clonality Suite for the MiSeq Platform; 15/03/2018 – Global NGS in Agrigenomics Market Anticipated to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2021, Reports BIS Research; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Natural Gas Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGS); 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.42; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 09/05/2018 – Chronicle: Potential buyer considering purchase of NGS; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold NGS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.37 million shares or 1.50% less from 11.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. 11,501 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins. Alphaone Services Ltd Liability stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Ameriprise reported 245,804 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Lc has 109,203 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 26,774 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 42,791 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 25,271 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Northern owns 558,283 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 23,436 shares. Parkside Finance Bancshares Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Rk Cap Management Ltd Company owns 266,919 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested in 0% or 74,686 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,536 are held by Oakworth Capital. Qci Asset Ny invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Gilman Hill Asset reported 121,630 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs reported 95,065 shares. Braun Stacey Associates owns 190,493 shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton invested in 0.17% or 6,310 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Capital Ww Investors has 0.11% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 9.08 million shares. Reilly Advsr Limited holds 0.01% or 909 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc accumulated 3.21M shares or 0.28% of the stock. Mcclain Value Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 95,574 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc reported 0.08% stake. Cibc World holds 0.2% or 484,245 shares. 109,954 were reported by Cardinal Management. Foster Motley has 15,194 shares.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27,320 shares to 207,454 shares, valued at $24.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 38,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Cable One Inc.