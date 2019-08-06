Wallace Capital Management Increases Stake in Sanofi (SNY); As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Berkshire Asset Management Has Raised by $708,226 Its Stake

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 6,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 186,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 179,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 288,490 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Sever; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi in Talks With Advent International to Sell Zentiva for EUR1.92 Bln; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 09/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR RE-APPOINTMENT OF RAJARAM NARAYANAN AS MD; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: New Max SoloStar Pen Holds 900 Units of Toujeo; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 22,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 628,466 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, up from 605,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 7.60 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 4,800 shares to 24,686 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,258 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Spiders (SPY).

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 7,545 shares to 9,633 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,454 shares, and cut its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).