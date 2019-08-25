Wallace Capital Management Increases Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK); St James Investment Company Holding in Franklin Resources (BEN) Has Cut by $626,142

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 183,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.73M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 5.65M shares traded or 87.98% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 18,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 813,929 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.97M, down from 832,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 3.34 million shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 25/04/2018 – Malaysia should look beyond ringgit to draw Chinese to sukuk market – Franklin Templeton; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES, REPORTS AUM $737.5B AT MARCH 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 38,534 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 1,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,312 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Gp Inc has 253,532 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Llc holds 19,140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 205 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 8,399 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.04% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 565,925 shares. London Of Virginia owns 1.06% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 3.74 million shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 87,261 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dock Street Asset Mgmt owns 0.1% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 8,416 shares. Fmr Llc accumulated 2.52 million shares. Highlander Management Limited Liability Corp reported 580 shares. Kwmg Ltd Com has invested 0.56% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Price Michael F stated it has 251,230 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 2.39M shares.

