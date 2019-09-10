Wallace Capital Management Holding in Sanofi (SNY) Has Increased by $307,560; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Lowered Position in Eastgroup Properties (EGP) by $1.25 Million

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) by 64.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Eastgroup Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $123.51. About 9,249 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 6,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 186,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 179,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 121,207 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 22/05/2018 – SANOFI – TARGET FDA ACTION DATE UNDER PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) IS ANTICIPATED TO BE MARCH 22, 2019; 15/04/2018 – Advent nears deal to buy Sanofi generics business; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 25/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Collaboration with Sanofi Genzyme for Systems Pharmacology Modeling of Bispecific Antibody Thera; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi Completes Acquisition Of Bioverativ Inc; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 22/05/2018 – FDA to review Zynquista™ (sotagliflozin) as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi 1Q Oper Pft EUR1.20B; 18/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Aubagio Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 2%

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 6.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.58M for 24.70 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.31% EPS growth.

