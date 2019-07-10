Wallace Capital Management Has Trimmed Unilever N V (UN) Position by $326,192; Stock Price Rose; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Position in Aspen Technology (AZPN) Has Decreased by $1.10 Million as Valuation Rose

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03 million, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.66. About 844,204 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 22/03/2018 – Top-10 Unilever investor Columbia Threadneedle hits out over Dutch move; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint; 14/05/2018 – Yoga Guru’s Blitz in India Fails to Dent Unilever’s Sales Gain; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 19/04/2018 – Unilever’s Polman just cannot win, even if his shareholders can; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View; 19/04/2018 – Europe’s household goods led the losses, with Unilever among the sector’s worst performers; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says moving HQ from UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA APPROVES DIV OF 50 KOBO/SHR, PAYABLE MAY 11

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 15.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 10,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,183 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 66,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $130.62. About 391,917 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 19,058 shares to 425,555 shares, valued at $20.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dufry Ag by 41,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) by 51,673 shares to 94,023 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 4,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Benchmark Electronics I (NYSE:BHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has 478,508 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Torray holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 18,431 shares. Synovus Fincl has invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Ajo Limited Partnership reported 1.02 million shares. Art Limited Co accumulated 18,140 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.14% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 13,200 shares. Fred Alger reported 215,181 shares. Utah Retirement reported 13,102 shares stake. Castleark Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc reported 0.04% stake. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp reported 114,455 shares. Nordea Inv Management holds 0.01% or 51,301 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,758 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 83,118 shares.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 92.45% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $70.34M for 32.01 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.61% EPS growth.