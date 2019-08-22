Wallace Capital Management Has Raised Loews (L) Stake by $895,726; Lowe’s Co. (LOW) Shareholder American National Registered Investment Advisor Decreased Its Position

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 19,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 425,555 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.40 million, up from 406,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 1.07M shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 5,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 9,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 15,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.56B market cap company. The stock increased 10.35% or $10.13 during the last trading session, reaching $108. About 19.59M shares traded or 254.60% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Target Rockets Past $100 Per Share on Strong 2nd-Quarter Earnings Performance – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Home Depot will feel the impact of lumber price deflation and Loweâ€™s improvement – MarketWatch” published on August 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WMT, BABA, LOW, XLNX, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rally After Upbeat Earnings From Retailers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Remember last weekâ€™s panic selling in U.S. stocks? It triggered a â€˜buyâ€™ signal – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “L Brands Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:LB – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors In L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Should Consider This, First – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What’s next for L Brands? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

