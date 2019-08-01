Wallace Capital Management Has Lowered Its White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Position by $1.60 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Viking Fund Management Has Increased Its Holding

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25 million, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1074.08. About 23,306 shares traded or 41.22% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 4.87M shares traded or 14.07% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 150,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

