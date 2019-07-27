Wallace Capital Management Has Increased Its Sanofi (SNY) Stake by $307,560; As Sm Energy Co (SM) Stock Declined, 1492 Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 2.79M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 6,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 186,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 179,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 1.24 million shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 17/04/2018 – Sanofi in Talks With Advent International to Sell Zentiva for EUR1.92 Bln; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 24/04/2018 – Ex-Roche scientist Reed to head Sanofi R&D as Zerhouni retires; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761037 Company: SANOFI SYNTHELABO; 29/03/2018 – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFERS BY SANOFI TO ACQUIRE ABLYNX WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018 ABLX.BT; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 03/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS FILINGS SUBMITTED FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cable One Inc by 2,033 shares to 65,166 shares, valued at $63.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 5,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,798 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Copeland David W, worth $127,121 on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Ltd Com reported 171,622 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 92,698 are held by Price T Rowe Inc Md. 84,000 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 148,254 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 64,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 199,995 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns invested in 30,671 shares. 27 were reported by Whittier. 61,688 were accumulated by Tudor Investment Et Al. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Highbridge Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 109,900 shares. Macquarie Grp accumulated 3.46 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 54,227 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 218,628 shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,297 shares to 193,063 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 26,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,488 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc.