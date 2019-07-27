Wallace Capital Management Has Decreased Unilever N V (UN) Position as Market Value Rose; Discovery Capital Management Cut Its Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $49.27 Million as Valuation Declined

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03M, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 1.12 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 02/05/2018 – Unilever pay policy wins tepid support; 14/03/2018 – Unilever poised to choose Rotterdam over London; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Is Said to Favor Dutch Base Over U.K. in Blow to May; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2017, OF 50 KOBO GROSS PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES, EST. 13.30B; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move; 17/04/2018 – Implementation of Tork EasyCube® Software Reduces the Number of Cleaning Rounds From 90 to 68 per Day at Unilever Headquarters; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY REV. 90.8B NAIRA; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continues to Expect FY18 Underlying Sales Growth 3% – 5% Range

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 364,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 423,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.31 million, down from 787,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 4.23 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

More notable recent Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever: Eyeing Growth Opportunities In Emerging Markets – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure Acknowledges a Stock Exchange Filing by Reliance – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Chewy Stock Is the Most Promising IPO of 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Unilever USA, A Shipper Of Choice That Embraces Drivers And The Future – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/19/2019: BIP,BIP-UN.TO,ADS,STT,WLTW – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,632 shares to 303,826 shares, valued at $13.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 183,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 1,722 shares to 6,016 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 62,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 991,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Cap Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Blackrock holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 35.27M shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.08% or 926,314 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt Inc reported 45,147 shares stake. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.98% or 11,070 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.31% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 4,114 are held by King Wealth. Indiana Trust And reported 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). American Assets Invest Lc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 30,000 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc reported 83,107 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has 0.32% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 185,843 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 117 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.13% or 214,149 shares. Fernwood Inv Management Limited Liability Com has 0.33% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Affinity Investment Advsr Lc stated it has 0.9% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).