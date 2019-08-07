Wallace Capital Management Has Decreased Its Unilever N V (UN) Stake by $326,192; As Public Storage (PSA) Stock Rose, Holder Shelton Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03M, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 977,919 shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Refreshment Unit Will Continue to Be Based in Rotterdam; 15/03/2018 – Opening Quote: Unilever’s non Brexit, GKN’s European ally; 30/05/2018 – FITCH: NO RTG IMPACT FROM UNILEVER’S PROPOSED BOND TERMS CHANGE; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover Excluding Spreads EUR11.9B; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Priced a Quadruple-Tranche $2.1B Bond; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Wants to Filter China’s Foul Air Before It’s Cleaned Up; 16/03/2018 – Unilever’s Rotterdam decision bodes well for MBAs; 20/04/2018 – Unilever plans €6bn share buyback after sales dip; 22/03/2018 – Unilever shareholders speak out over London delisting fears; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q BASIC EPS 0.68 CEDIS

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $250.08. About 764,264 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,632 shares to 303,826 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

More recent Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Alteryx Inc: Shares Up 124% in 2019 as Q2 Results Crush Estimates – Profit Confidential” on August 06, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Unilever: Eyeing Growth Opportunities In Emerging Markets – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “Alteryx Inc: Stock Up 98%, Blowing Past Aggressive 2019 Stock Forecast; Remains Bullish – Profit Confidential” with publication date: July 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hugo Storage Units Contribute to 13% Company Growth in Minnesota – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Augusta Storage Units Grow Public Storage Presence by 50% – Business Wire” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Overlook PS Business Parks – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Public Storage declares $2.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 6,428 shares to 399 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 9,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,534 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).