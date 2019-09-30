Wallace Capital Management Has Cut Its Unilever N V (UN) Stake as Share Value Declined; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) Share Value Declined, Yakira Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $3.60 Million

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 355,094 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.56M, down from 360,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.02. About 990,350 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever Employees Unaffected by Changes; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS SAYS HARISH MANWANI RETIRES AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 06/04/2018 – Polman has enhanced Unilever but Dutch move is a serious misjudgment; 30/04/2018 – M&G Global Dividend Adds Unilever, Cuts BAT; 13/04/2018 – Sky News: Unilever faces shareholder backlash over top executives’ bonuses; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion vs. INR11.83 Billion a Year Earlier; 19/03/2018 – Business school: Theranos, leadership at McAfee, Unilever’s HQ; 19/04/2018 – Unilever showers cash on investors

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $363,000, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.47 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol North and East Burial Grounds Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:00 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Cap reported 0.3% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Iowa Bank & Trust accumulated 54,536 shares. Cim Invest Mangement, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,469 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.45% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank stated it has 20,944 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Westfield Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.75% or 2.19 million shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability reported 779,790 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset owns 45,291 shares. John G Ullman & Associate holds 358,268 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 161,646 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 23,287 shares stake. Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 44,638 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 2.49 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Says Research at ESMO Demonstrates Breadth of Oncology Development Program and Focus on Improving OS Across Multiple Cancers – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo shows sustained survival benefit in NSCLC – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 29-Oct. 5): Conference Presentations, IPOs Hit Top Gear – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $510.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 73,893 shares to 270,466 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 9,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.