Wallace Capital Management Has Boosted Loews (L) Position; Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total Energy Services had 2 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Altacorp with “Buy” on Sunday, March 10. GMP Securities maintained Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. See Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) latest ratings:

10/03/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $13.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased Loews Corp (L) stake by 4.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wallace Capital Management Inc acquired 19,058 shares as Loews Corp (L)’s stock rose 6.44%. The Wallace Capital Management Inc holds 425,555 shares with $20.40M value, up from 406,497 last quarter. Loews Corp now has $15.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 545,399 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat

Total Energy Services Inc. operates as an energy services firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $283.83 million. It operates through three divisions: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, and Compression and Process Services. It has a 11.46 P/E ratio. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling equipment and services, as well as operates a fleet of 18 rigs in Canada.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.88 million activity. $479,463 worth of stock was sold by TISCH JONATHAN M on Monday, February 11. 10,528 shares valued at $479,495 were sold by TISCH ANDREW H on Monday, February 11. $479,614 worth of stock was sold by TISCH JAMES S on Monday, February 11.

