Wallace Capital Management Has Boosted Its Sanofi (SNY) Position by $307,560; Centene Del (CNC) Stake Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 6,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 186,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 179,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 878,049 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 13/04/2018 – Advent International closes in on deal for Sanofi’s generics unit; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Sever; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – ADVENT WILL SUPPORT ZENTIVA MANAGEMENT TEAM TO INVEST IN COMPANY’S OPERATIONS, PRODUCTION FACILITIES AND R&D PIPELINE; 06/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi’s Board of Directors Proposes Appointment of Emmanuel Babeau as New Independent Director; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONTAMINE TO WORK WITH COMPANY ON FINDING A REPLACEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Ambien maker trolls Roseanne Barr: ‘Racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication’; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF CHARLES BILLARD AS CFO; 13/04/2018 – Javier Espinoza: Scoop: advent international closes in on deal for Sanofi’s generics unit

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 9,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 18,064 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 4.81 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 38,534 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,454 shares, and cut its stake in Cable One Inc.

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sanofi (SNY) Q4 Earnings Top, Genzyme Unit Drives Sales Growth – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sanofi (SNY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sanofi Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sanofi and Regeneron presents REGN3500 data – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : SNY, BAH, NSP, AWI, AMG, MCY, VET, SITC, TSEM, CTB, OIS, OPB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership holds 659,316 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 38,744 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 173,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott invested in 0.01% or 8,768 shares. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Private Na reported 8,648 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Quantres Asset Limited stated it has 10,200 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Leuthold Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hsbc Public Limited owns 238,296 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 22,023 shares. Loomis Sayles & Commerce Limited Partnership accumulated 172 shares. Fil stated it has 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meritage Mngmt holds 0.72% or 132,912 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.