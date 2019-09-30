Wallace Capital Management Decreased Its Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Holding by $1.84 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Halliburton Company Com (HAL) Market Valuation Declined While First Merchants Has Cut Position

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 2,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The hedge fund held 120,439 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.11M, down from 123,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $662.35. About 9,035 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q EPS $7.78; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Education Revenue $375.5M; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump pick for CIA offered to withdraw; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: David Curtis Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Home Health; 26/03/2018 – Andrew Sollinger Named Publisher of Foreign Policy; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Graham Holdings’ Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Rcvy: ‘3’); 19/04/2018 – DJ Graham Holdings Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHC); 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – NAMED DAVID CURTIS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOME HEALTH; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS AS OF 1Q; 24/05/2018 – Schoology Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Justin Serrano as President

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Halliburton Company Com (HAL) by 61.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 26,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 17,138 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $389,000, down from 44,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 5.38M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct)

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $759.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 90,967 shares to 394,793 shares, valued at $18.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.11 million for 12.77 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Russell Mid Cap Index Ishares Etf (IWR) by 9,254 shares to 109,353 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc Npv Com by 6,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Cl A Com.