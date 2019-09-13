Wallace Capital Management Cut White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Stake by $1.12 Million; Share Value Rose; Washington Trust Company Maintains Position in Nextera Energy (NEE)

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 80,219 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.94M, down from 81,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $11.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1079.7. About 11,985 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 2,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 89,389 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31 million, up from 86,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $218.3. About 1.37M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $759.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 90,967 shares to 394,793 shares, valued at $18.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 31,729 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Troy Asset Limited holds 0.03% or 665 shares. Captrust Advisors has 0.12% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). The New York-based Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.07% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Sei Investments Company has 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 2,375 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 3,914 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 20 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors Incorporated accumulated 33 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company reported 443 shares. United Kingdom-based River Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Us Bankshares De accumulated 294 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 4.63 million shares. 675,791 were reported by Stifel Fincl Corp. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc Lc accumulated 584,343 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 3,123 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp invested in 1,983 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 232,131 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has 0.46% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Centurylink Inv Mngmt Communication reported 0.75% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Amer Asset Inc holds 4,268 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,563 shares. 1,414 were reported by Kingfisher Ltd Company. Exane Derivatives reported 1 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 71,573 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 4,419 shares to 141,937 shares, valued at $24.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 54,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,262 shares, and cut its stake in Bk Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).