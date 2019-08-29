Wallace Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Expedia Group (EXPE) by $3.22 Million as Share Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreased by $494,305 Its Holding

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 27,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 207,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.69 million, down from 234,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $129.81. About 853,938 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 20,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 22,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $208.66. About 17.05 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier raises fears over US-China trade spat; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,054 shares to 254,419 shares, valued at $13.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Dufry Ag.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.57% or 148,190 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Rhumbline Advisers has 205,395 shares. Duncker Streett & Com holds 3,670 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cornerstone accumulated 0% or 423 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 12,639 shares stake. Thomasville Bank holds 45,006 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc reported 0.46% stake. Guardian Limited Partnership reported 1,900 shares stake. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership reported 297,407 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 94 shares. Thornburg Mgmt Inc invested in 293,814 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 415,911 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Psagot Inv House Limited reported 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 19,854 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.12 million for 8.82 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oklahoma-based Arvest State Bank Trust Division has invested 1.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.02% or 109,039 shares in its portfolio. 3,011 are held by Marshall & Sullivan Wa. Shelton Cap Management holds 1.84% or 88,727 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 209,815 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 1.13M shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 2,095 shares. Conestoga Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,780 shares. Stillwater Advsrs Ltd Company holds 4.19% or 101,317 shares in its portfolio. Stratford Consulting Llc invested in 0.08% or 1,133 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 59,382 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 5.68% or 181,000 shares. Stonehearth Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 5,144 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr holds 58,014 shares.