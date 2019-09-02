Wallace Capital Management Cut Holding in White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) by $1.60 Million; Flir Sys (FLIR) Stock Price Declined While Westwood Holdings Group Trimmed Its Holding

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25 million, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1060.7. About 15,834 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 12,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 334,242 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.90M, down from 346,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 726,031 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $77.90 million for 20.88 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital Advisors holds 0.15% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 8,967 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 19,396 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 39,085 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Company reported 14,010 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Macquarie Ltd invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Daruma Cap Limited Liability holds 0.37% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 68,407 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt owns 60,869 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.33% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.32% or 129,256 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0.01% or 25,767 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 47,923 shares. Fort LP reported 25,065 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Qci Asset Mngmt holds 228,960 shares.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23,305 shares to 35,443 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 190,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FLIR Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLB, GWW, FLIR – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,632 shares to 303,826 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 183,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic owns 705 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 4,097 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bank De has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Boston Prns reported 167,252 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Country Club Na has invested 0.03% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) or 121,064 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has 109,007 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C has 0.43% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Argent Trust invested in 420 shares. Captrust Fincl stated it has 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Da Davidson reported 418 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 2,907 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 652 shares. Oppenheimer & stated it has 225 shares.