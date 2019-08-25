Wallace Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK); As General Mls (GIS) Market Valuation Rose, Shoker Investment Counsel Upped Holding by $347,922

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 35,789 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 28,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 2.57M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 183,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.73M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 5.65M shares traded or 87.98% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 7,545 shares to 9,633 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

