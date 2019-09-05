Wallace Capital Management Boosted By $1.02 Million Its General Mls (GIS) Position; Family Management Has Raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position

Family Management Corp increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 90.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Family Management Corp acquired 4,087 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 10.57%. The Family Management Corp holds 8,603 shares with $3.53 million value, up from 4,516 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $32.16B valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $292.77. About 185,344 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Treats Visual Impairment From Macular Degeneration; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 8.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wallace Capital Management Inc acquired 20,054 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Wallace Capital Management Inc holds 254,419 shares with $13.17 million value, up from 234,365 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $32.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.36. About 759,570 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

Family Management Corp decreased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 12,351 shares to 24,419 valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 13,794 shares and now owns 55,683 shares. Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Regeneron (REGN) Down 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: REGN Wins Against AMGN, VRTX to Acquire Semma & More – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting REGN Put And Call Options For October 18th – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Eylea Sales Solid – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRE, REGN, MCD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Regeneron has $487 highest and $353 lowest target. $425.25’s average target is 45.25% above currents $292.77 stock price. Regeneron had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 18. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -3.11% below currents $54.36 stock price. General Mills had 21 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. Guggenheim maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”.

