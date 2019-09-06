Walker \u0026 Dunlop (WD) Got Lower Keefe Bruyette \u0026 Woods Rating And $64.0000 Target; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Five9 (FIVN) Position

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Five9 Inc. (FIVN) stake by 42.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 45,959 shares as Five9 Inc. (FIVN)’s stock declined 6.80%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 63,228 shares with $3.34M value, down from 109,187 last quarter. Five9 Inc. now has $3.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 488,883 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Keefe Bruyette \u0026 Woods downgraded shares of Walker \u0026 Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a “Outperform” rating to a “Market Perform” rating in a an analyst report issued on Friday, 6 September. The firm from today has $64.0000 target price on the stock.

Analysts await Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.17 per share. WD’s profit will be $41.49 million for 10.62 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Walker & Dunlop, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $10,194 activity. The insider Bowers Alan J bought $10,194.

The stock increased 2.43% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 176,758 shares traded or 68.84% up from the average. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 22/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Closes Unique $17.3M Construction Loan for Affordable Assisted Living Facility; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Net $36.9M; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY ASSET MGMT PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – HAS FORMED WALKER & DUNLOP STRUCTURED FINANCE; 12/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY JCR CAPITAL, NO TERMS; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – ACQUISITION OF JCR WILL BRING CO’S TOTAL AUM TO OVER $1 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Provides Two Bridge Loans Totaling $75M for Large Multifamily Repositioning Projects; 14/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop to Acquire Asset Management Platform; 06/03/2018 Walker & Dunlop at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The firm offers a range of commercial real estate finance products, including first mortgage, second trust, construction, mezzanine, and bridge/interim loans, as well as supplemental financings through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Government National Mortgage Association, and the Federal Housing Administration. It has a 10.85 P/E ratio. It also provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities.

More notable recent Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Walker & Dunlop Provides $14 Million in Acquisition Financing for Hotel Property Adjacent to Major Airport in Newark, New Jersey – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Walker & Dunlop Expands Capital Markets Presence in New Orleans – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Walker & Dunlop Loves Lower Interest Rates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Walker & Dunlop, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 3.04% less from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,989 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment Advsr. Barclays Pcl holds 36,756 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 177,972 shares. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Gru Inc has 0% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 1,235 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 91,495 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & invested 0% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Lc reported 0.04% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Moreover, Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.13% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). 55 were reported by Denali Advsrs Limited. 180,971 are held by American Century Cos Inc. 1,897 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 31,915 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc reported 221,808 shares stake. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% or 4,254 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Five9 has $7300 highest and $6500 lowest target. $69.33’s average target is 13.19% above currents $61.25 stock price. Five9 had 4 analyst reports since August 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1 to “Overweight”.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 1,870 shares to 34,507 valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tribune Media Company stake by 136,124 shares and now owns 886,237 shares. Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was raised too.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.