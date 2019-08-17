Walker & Dunlop (WD) Market Valuation Rose While Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Boosted by $703,300 Its Holding; Selkirk Management Trimmed Charter Communication (CHTR) Position as Market Value Rose

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $384.51. About 1.14 million shares traded or 6.02% up from the average. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 04/04/2018 – DIANA REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LA WITH SWISSMARINE; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD – AVERAGE DAILY TIME CHARTER EQUIVALENT, OR TCE, RATES OBTAINED BY COMPANY’S FLEET WAS $10,463 PER DAY FOR QTR; 29/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 17/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENTS, COMPANY WILL BAREBOAT CHARTER-IN VESSELS FOR A PERIOD OF EIGHT YEARS; 25/03/2018 – DSP: Rescheduled CSAC Modification and New Charter School Application Meetings; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 15/03/2018 – NYC Law Dept: Mayor de Blasio Appoints Cesar Perales Chair of City’s Charter Revision Commission; 18/04/2018 – CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT CLW.AX – CHARTER HALL WALE ENTERED A $100 MLN, SEVEN-YEAR INTEREST RATE SWAP; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) by 69.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 14,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.73% . The institutional investor held 34,311 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 20,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Walker & Dunlop Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 111,905 shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Net $36.9M; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – ACQUISITION OF JCR WILL BRING CO’S TOTAL AUM TO OVER $1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Grows Capital Markets Team in South Florida; 14/05/2018 – $120 Million Sale of Luxury Multifamily Property in Florida Completed by Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales; 04/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Provides Two Bridge Loans Totaling $75M for Large Multifamily Repositioning Projects; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52M; 21/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Structures Equity and Debt Construction Financing for New Multifamily Property in Washington, D.C; 14/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop to Acquire Asset Management Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Walker & Dunlop Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WD); 03/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professional in South Florida

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Capital Advsr Ltd Com owns 12,368 shares. Selkirk Management Limited Liability Com reported 27,200 shares stake. Cibc Corporation holds 0.3% or 106,374 shares.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $380.94 million for 55.89 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

