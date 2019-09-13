Walker & Dunlop (WD) Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake by $789,700 as Valuation Rose; Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake Maintained by Wesbanco Bank Inc

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) by 41.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 14,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.73% . The institutional investor held 51,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 36,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Walker & Dunlop Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 167,769 shares traded or 44.08% up from the average. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 30/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Secures $82 Million in Bridge Financing for Lakeside Apartments in Texas; 14/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop to Acquire Asset Management Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Walker & Dunlop Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WD); 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Walker & Dunlop; 22/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Closes Unique $17.3M Construction Loan for Affordable Assisted Living Facility; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Total Transaction Volume $4.8B; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – ACQUISITION OF JCR WILL BRING CO’S TOTAL AUM TO OVER $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Rev $147.5M; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY JCR CAPITAL, NO TERMS; 12/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 3,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 93,719 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.87M, up from 89,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 2.02 million shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 8,075 shares to 11,924 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 10,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,582 shares to 250 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold WD shares while 54 reduced holdings.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $20,401 activity.