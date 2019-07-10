Walker & Dunlop (WD) Holder Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreased Its Holding by $1.36 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Jackson Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by $3.92 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) by 76.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 27,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,290 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $422,000, down from 35,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Walker & Dunlop Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.41. About 58,132 shares traded. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 1.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 04/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Provides Two Bridge Loans Totaling $75 Million for Large Multifamily Repositioning Projects; 04/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Provides Two Bridge Loans Totaling $75M for Large Multifamily Repositioning Projects; 22/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Closes Unique $17.3M Construction Loan for Affordable Assisted Living Facility; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – ACQUISITION OF JCR WILL BRING CO’S TOTAL AUM TO OVER $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52M; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Net $36.9M; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – TO ACQUIRE JCR IN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY JCR CAPITAL, NO TERMS; 06/03/2018 Walker & Dunlop at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q EPS $1.16

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $265.26. About 188,361 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors

Analysts await Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. WD’s profit will be $39.06M for 10.91 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Walker & Dunlop, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.63% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.11 million activity. Bowers Alan J bought $9,594 worth of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) on Friday, March 8. 62,004 shares were sold by Smith Howard W III, worth $3.14 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 3.04% less from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance Inc invested in 171,685 shares. Shufro Rose & Company Lc reported 1.35% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Moreover, Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 55 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 1.84M shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Parkside Commercial Bank And reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 16,277 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 48 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 59,171 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 707 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Ag has invested 0.04% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 171,532 shares. Hillsdale Inv Incorporated holds 0.17% or 36,300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc World has 0.01% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 32,468 shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 262,331 shares to 302,509 shares, valued at $73.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. 686 Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares with value of $165,024 were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A.

