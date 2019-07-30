Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Both Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD) and Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) are Mortgage Investment companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop Inc. 53 2.39 N/A 5.17 10.45 Cohen & Company Inc. 6 0.14 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Walker & Dunlop Inc. and Cohen & Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop Inc. 0.00% 18% 5.4% Cohen & Company Inc. 0.00% -6.1% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Walker & Dunlop Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Competitively, Cohen & Company Inc. is 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.07 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Walker & Dunlop Inc. and Cohen & Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cohen & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$67.5 is Walker & Dunlop Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 15.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Walker & Dunlop Inc. and Cohen & Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.4% and 3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6% of Walker & Dunlop Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 15% are Cohen & Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Walker & Dunlop Inc. -0.24% 2.97% 3.13% 15.76% -1.35% 24.97% Cohen & Company Inc. -4.2% -14.28% -31.74% -46.1% -43.99% -35.23%

For the past year Walker & Dunlop Inc. has 24.97% stronger performance while Cohen & Company Inc. has -35.23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Walker & Dunlop Inc. beats Cohen & Company Inc.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers a range of commercial real estate finance products, including first mortgage, second trust, construction, mezzanine, and bridge/interim loans, as well as supplemental financings through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Government National Mortgage Association, and the Federal Housing Administration. It also provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction, as well as offers interim loans and CMBS products, and investment sales brokerage services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.