Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) EPS Estimated At $1.27; Dht Holdings (DHT) Shorts Up By 6.77%

Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to report $1.27 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.78% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. WD’s profit would be $39.05M giving it 10.82 P/E if the $1.27 EPS is correct. After having $1.39 EPS previously, Walker & Dunlop, Inc.’s analysts see -8.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 67,375 shares traded. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 1.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q EPS $1.16; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Total Transaction Volume $4.8B; 23/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professionals in Philadelphia; 21/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Structures Equity and Debt Construction Financing for New Multifamily Property in Washington, D.C; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – ACQUISITION OF JCR WILL BRING CO’S TOTAL AUM TO OVER $1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Walker & Dunlop Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WD); 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Rev $147.5M; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Servicing Portfolio of $76B at March 31; 22/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Closes Unique $17.3M Construction Loan for Affordable Assisted Living Facility; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Walker & Dunlop

Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) had an increase of 6.77% in short interest. DHT’s SI was 3.28 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.77% from 3.07 million shares previously. With 1.31M avg volume, 3 days are for Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)’s short sellers to cover DHT’s short positions. The SI to Dht Holdings Inc’s float is 3.96%. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 395,217 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 54.45% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results

More notable recent DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DHT Holdings, Inc. announces the results of the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Global Shipping Sentiment: Rock Bottom Yet? – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ocean Rate Report: Tanker Earnings Jump After Attacks – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. The company has market cap of $832.12 million. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. It currently has negative earnings.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $6.11 million activity. Lucas Richard M also sold $1.09 million worth of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) shares. On Wednesday, February 6 Smith Howard W III sold $3.14 million worth of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) or 62,004 shares. Bowers Alan J bought 181 shares worth $9,594.

Among 2 analysts covering Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Walker & Dunlop had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 13 by BTIG Research.

