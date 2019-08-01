Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) and LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Comparing side by side

Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD) and LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) compete with each other in the Mortgage Investment sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop Inc. 53 2.39 N/A 5.17 10.45 LendingTree Inc. 358 4.45 N/A 5.31 71.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. LendingTree Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Walker & Dunlop Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Walker & Dunlop Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than LendingTree Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Walker & Dunlop Inc. and LendingTree Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop Inc. 0.00% 18% 5.4% LendingTree Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 7.7%

Volatility & Risk

Walker & Dunlop Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.95 beta. From a competition point of view, LendingTree Inc. has a 2.39 beta which is 139.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Walker & Dunlop Inc. and LendingTree Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 LendingTree Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Walker & Dunlop Inc. has a 15.70% upside potential and an average target price of $67.5. Competitively the average target price of LendingTree Inc. is $315, which is potential -2.34% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Walker & Dunlop Inc. seems more appealing than LendingTree Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.4% of Walker & Dunlop Inc. shares and 89.2% of LendingTree Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6% of Walker & Dunlop Inc.’s shares. Competitively, LendingTree Inc. has 5.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Walker & Dunlop Inc. -0.24% 2.97% 3.13% 15.76% -1.35% 24.97% LendingTree Inc. -1.93% 4.18% 22.78% 54.82% 35.87% 72.86%

For the past year Walker & Dunlop Inc. has weaker performance than LendingTree Inc.

Summary

LendingTree Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Walker & Dunlop Inc.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers a range of commercial real estate finance products, including first mortgage, second trust, construction, mezzanine, and bridge/interim loans, as well as supplemental financings through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Government National Mortgage Association, and the Federal Housing Administration. It also provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction, as well as offers interim loans and CMBS products, and investment sales brokerage services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. The company offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit-based offerings. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans. In addition, it offers information, tools, and access to other products, including credit repair, through which consumers obtain assistance improving their credit profiles; debt relief services, through which consumers obtain assistance negotiating existing loans; and home improvement services, through which consumers have the opportunity to research and find home improvement professional services. Further, the company provides personal credit data, through which consumers gain insights into how prospective lenders and other third parties view their credit profiles; real estate brokerage services, through which consumers are matched with local realtors who assist them in their home purchase or sale efforts; and various consumer insurance products, including home and automobile, through which consumers are matched with insurance lead aggregators to obtain insurance offers. Additionally, it operates CompareCards, an online source for side-by-side credit card comparison shopping; and SimpleTuition, an online marketing platform for student loans. The company was formerly known as Tree.com, Inc. and changed its name to LendingTree, Inc. in January 2015. LendingTree, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.