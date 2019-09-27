Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Analysts See $1.35 EPS; Proshare Advisors Lowered Its Asml Holding N V (ASML) Position

Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to report $1.35 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $1.17 EPS. WD’s profit would be $41.48M giving it 10.50 P/E if the $1.35 EPS is correct. After having $1.33 EPS previously, Walker & Dunlop, Inc.’s analysts see 1.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 20,614 shares traded. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – TO ACQUIRE JCR IN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY ASSET MGMT PLATFORM; 27/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Adds Top Investment Sales Team in Boston; 08/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – HAS FORMED WALKER & DUNLOP STRUCTURED FINANCE; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Net $36.9M; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q EPS $1.16; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Total Transaction Volume $4.8B; 04/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Provides Two Bridge Loans Totaling $75 Million for Large Multifamily Repositioning Projects; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY JCR CAPITAL, NO TERMS; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – ACQUISITION OF JCR WILL BRING CO’S TOTAL AUM TO OVER $1 BLN

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased Asml Holding N V (ASML) stake by 6.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 2,825 shares as Asml Holding N V (ASML)’s stock rose 7.96%. The Proshare Advisors Llc holds 40,893 shares with $8.50M value, down from 43,718 last quarter. Asml Holding N V now has $103.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $244.96. About 305,036 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $673.53 million for 38.28 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Proshare Advisors Llc increased Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (NYSE:UBA) stake by 93,414 shares to 559,030 valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) stake by 66,389 shares and now owns 277,230 shares. Gorman Rupp Co (NYSEMKT:GRC) was raised too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $20,401 activity. The insider Bowers Alan J bought 197 shares worth $10,194.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm offers a range of commercial real estate finance products, including first mortgage, second trust, construction, mezzanine, and bridge/interim loans, as well as supplemental financings through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Government National Mortgage Association, and the Federal Housing Administration. It has a 10.73 P/E ratio. It also provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold Walker & Dunlop, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.59 million shares or 1.05% more from 23.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 0% or 831,957 shares in its portfolio. 262,241 were accumulated by Shufro Rose Llc. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 193,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Com holds 9,010 shares. Dupont Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 57,030 shares. 4.35M were accumulated by Vanguard Gp Inc. Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Prudential stated it has 143,062 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset reported 0.02% stake. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.03% or 62,326 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 19,198 shares. Cibc Markets stated it has 35,023 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Burney Communications owns 83,669 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio.