Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Analysts See $1.30 EPS; Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Sentiment Is 1.42

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc (BSET) investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 37 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 26 cut down and sold their stock positions in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. The funds in our database now have: 7.25 million shares, down from 7.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Bassett Furniture Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 20 Increased: 23 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to report $1.30 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.56% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. WD’s profit would be $39.97 million giving it 11.02 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.39 EPS previously, Walker & Dunlop, Inc.’s analysts see -6.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.31. About 90,334 shares traded. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 06/03/2018 Walker & Dunlop at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 23/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professionals in Philadelphia; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Net $36.9M; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Rev $147.5M; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Walker & Dunlop; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52M; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q EPS $1.16; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – ACQUISITION OF JCR WILL BRING CO’S TOTAL AUM TO OVER $1 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – TO ACQUIRE JCR IN ALL CASH TRANSACTION

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The firm offers a range of commercial real estate finance products, including first mortgage, second trust, construction, mezzanine, and bridge/interim loans, as well as supplemental financings through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Government National Mortgage Association, and the Federal Housing Administration. It has a 10.99 P/E ratio. It also provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.12 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Smith Howard W III sold $3.14M. Bowers Alan J also bought $9,594 worth of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) on Friday, March 8.

Among 2 analysts covering Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Walker & Dunlop has $70 highest and $65 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 17.78% above currents $57.31 stock price. Walker & Dunlop had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by BTIG Research.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 24,559 shares traded. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) has declined 48.98% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BSET News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 05/04/2018 – Dedicated Service and Supply Chain Expertise Sparks Bassett Healthcare’s Return to Medline; 28/03/2018 – Bassett Furniture 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 28/03/2018 – BASSETT FURNITURE 1Q REV. $110.3M; 02/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.84% STAKE IN BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES; 09/03/2018 – Bassett Furniture Short-Interest Ratio Rises 26% to 9 Days; 05/04/2018 – Dedicated Service and Supply Chain Expertise Sparks Bassett Healthcare’s Return to Medline; 28/03/2018 – Bassett Furniture 1Q Rev $96.1M; 28/03/2018 – Bassett Furniture 1Q Adj EPS 12c

Thb Asset Management holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated for 297,215 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 251,870 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.13% invested in the company for 68,025 shares. The New York-based Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has invested 0.11% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 180,303 shares.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated makes, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company has market cap of $132.20 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It has a 22.68 P/E ratio. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Analysts await Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. BSET’s profit will be $2.08M for 15.88 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% EPS growth.