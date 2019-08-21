Walker & Dunlop (WD) to pay $0.30 on Sep 9, 2019; Canntrust Holdings Inchares (CTST) Sellers Increased By 50.21% Their Shorts

Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 9, 2019. (NYSE:WD) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Walker & Dunlop Inc’s current price of $55.90 translates into 0.54% yield. Walker & Dunlop Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 97,810 shares traded. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Net $36.9M; 06/03/2018 Walker & Dunlop at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 08/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – HAS FORMED WALKER & DUNLOP STRUCTURED FINANCE; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY ASSET MGMT PLATFORM; 30/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Secures $82 Million in Bridge Financing for Lakeside Apartments in Texas; 14/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop to Acquire Asset Management Platform; 04/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Provides Two Bridge Loans Totaling $75 Million for Large Multifamily Repositioning Projects; 27/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Adds Top Investment Sales Team in Boston; 03/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professional in South Florida

Canntrust Holdings Inchares (NYSE:CTST) had an increase of 50.21% in short interest. CTST’s SI was 10.80M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50.21% from 7.19 million shares previously. With 3.28M avg volume, 3 days are for Canntrust Holdings Inchares (NYSE:CTST)’s short sellers to cover CTST’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 1.89M shares traded. CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) has declined 54.59% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.59% the S&P500.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The firm offers a range of commercial real estate finance products, including first mortgage, second trust, construction, mezzanine, and bridge/interim loans, as well as supplemental financings through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Government National Mortgage Association, and the Federal Housing Administration. It has a 10.58 P/E ratio. It also provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19,788 activity. 197 shares valued at $10,194 were bought by Bowers Alan J on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Walker & Dunlop, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 3.04% less from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The accumulated 17,975 shares. Loomis Sayles & L P owns 478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Century reported 180,971 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.16% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). 95,753 are owned by Parametric Associate Lc. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.01% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 16,277 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt holds 4,340 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has 41,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 98,638 are owned by Aqr Management Limited Liability. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 10,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 0% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 177,972 shares. Pinebridge Invs L P owns 34,754 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 125 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 9,380 shares.

More notable recent Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Commercial real estate finance firm enters Houston market with former JLL team – Houston Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Walker & Dunlop Loves Lower Interest Rates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analyst Suggests CannTrustâ€™s (NYSE: CTST) Debacle Could Get a Lot Worse: Barbuto & Johansson P.A. Updates Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit Against CannTrust Holdings Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CannTrust Holdings, Inc. Update: (NYSE: CTST): It Keeps Getting Worse – Class Action Lawsuit Seeks to Recover Blindsided Investorsâ€™ Losses – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CannTrust updates on late filing, Health Canada issues – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CannTrust provides an update on special committee – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “CannTrust (TSX: TRST, NYSE: CTST) Announces Senior Leadership Changes – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Shares (NYSE:CTST), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Shares has $700 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $5.75’s average target is 193.37% above currents $1.96 stock price. CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Shares had 4 analyst reports since May 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 8.