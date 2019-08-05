Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to pay $0.46 on Sep 12, 2019; Whale Rock Capital Management Cut By $98.18 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) is expected to pay $0.46 on Sep 12, 2019. (NASDAQ:WBA) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.46 dividend. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s current price of $53.68 translates into 0.85% yield. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 4.52M shares traded. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has declined 21.21% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.21% the S&P500. Some Historical WBA News: 03/05/2018 – Walgreens Launches Online Skincare Advisor SkinlD™ to Provide Acne Sufferers with Personalized Skincare Regimens; 08/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC – APPOINTMENT OF JAMES KEHOE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 08/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC – KEHOE PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND BOARD DIRECTOR OF TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED; 16/05/2018 – Walgreen, Kroger, Albertsons, HEB sue Allergan over dry-eye drug; 11/04/2018 – Walgreens Boots Alliance Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Walgreens Committed To Making Opioid Overdose Antidote Available, As Per Surgeon General’s Advisory — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Pharma Property Group assists client in completing a successful 1031 Walgreens trade; 07/05/2018 – Walgreens Boots Alliance to Host Sell-Side Analyst Event; 21/05/2018 – Walgreens Honors Veterans, Active Duty Military and Families with Memorial Day Discount May 28; 28/03/2018 – Rite Aid Completes Transfer of Stores to Walgreens Boots Alliance and Terminates Tax Benefits Preservation Plan

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 22.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc analyzed 55,160 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)'s stock declined 2.34%. The Whale Rock Capital Management Llc holds 187,396 shares with $333.71 million value, down from 242,556 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $901.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis has 0.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc has 4,119 shares. Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt stated it has 3.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,358 were reported by Centurylink Management Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ing Groep Nv reported 4.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 521 shares. One Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mai Mngmt reported 0.71% stake. The New York-based Tremblant Cap has invested 4.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Qci Asset Management Ny accumulated 18,439 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grimes & Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,613 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt holds 1.17% or 3,340 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 292 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 20.60% above currents $1823.24 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. Bank of America maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased Alteryx Inc stake by 474,998 shares to 756,514 valued at $63.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) stake by 933,533 shares and now owns 1.29 million shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019

Among 6 analysts covering Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Walgreens Boots Alliance had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 1. Loop Capital downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 3. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 3.35% Yield (WBA) – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. The company has market cap of $48.48 billion. It operates through three divisions: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. It has a 10.5 P/E ratio. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.