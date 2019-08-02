Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to pay $0.46 on Sep 12, 2019; Nantahala Capital Management Lowered By $2.80 Million Its Kirklands (Put) (KIRK) Stake

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased Kirklands Inc (Put) (KIRK) stake by 80% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as Kirklands Inc (Put) (KIRK)’s stock declined 70.62%. The Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $703,000 value, down from 500,000 last quarter. Kirklands Inc (Put) now has $23.23M valuation. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 429,226 shares traded. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 84.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND’S REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.50 TO $0.60; 31/05/2018 – Kirkland’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – ON A 13-WEEK COMPARISON, QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2.0% AGAINST A DECLINE OF 4.6% IN PRIOR YEAR; 22/05/2018 – West Kirkland Reports 43m of 3.40 grams per tonne at surface Near Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S 4Q EPS 79C, EST. 82C; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s 4th-Quarter Same-Store Sales Rose 2%; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT W. MICHAEL MADDEN RESIGNED

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased Apollo Endosurgery Inc stake by 150,000 shares to 1.91 million valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) stake by 2.95 million shares and now owns 4.50M shares. Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE) was raised too.

More notable recent Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kirkland’s (KIRK) Grapples with Weak Traffic & Rising Costs – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lifetime Brands to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gulf Island Announces Project Award – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wonderfilm Announces 8 Movies Already Green-Lit for Shooting in 2020, Representing $60 Million US in Production Budgets – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 77% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold KIRK shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 13.27 million shares or 2.12% less from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 112,376 shares stake. Qs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Citigroup holds 0% or 8,856 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Shell Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 242,600 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0% or 94,942 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 28,178 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc Inc owns 119,396 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation has 186,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 220,147 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0% or 22,920 shares. Ameritas Inc stated it has 1,302 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $340,218 activity. Woodward Steven C had bought 42,918 shares worth $101,218. On Wednesday, June 12 PLEAS CHARLES III bought $239,000 worth of Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) or 100,000 shares.

Analysts await Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.71 EPS, down 77.50% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Kirkland's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.96% negative EPS growth.

