Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) “Equal-Weight” Rating Maintained by Analysts at Morgan Stanley; The Price Objective Given is $58.0000; SINGAMAS CONTAINER FGN ORDINARY SHARES (SNGSF) SI Increased By 1.58%

Research professionals at Morgan Stanley have $58.0000 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA). Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s last close price. The rating was revealed to clients and investors in an analyst note on Friday, 23 August.

SINGAMAS CONTAINER FGN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SNGSF) had an increase of 1.58% in short interest. SNGSF’s SI was 1.88M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.58% from 1.85 million shares previously. It closed at $0.16 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 3.77 million shares traded. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has declined 21.21% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.21% the S&P500. Some Historical WBA News: 08/03/2018 – Most Walgreens and Duane Reade Pharmacies Nationwide Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine, Shingrix®; 14/03/2018 – Pacific Northwest Sees Flu Activity Gains; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBA); 05/04/2018 – Walgreens: Committed to Making Naloxone Easier to Obtain to Combat the Opioid Epidemi; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens Boots Alliance Adjusts FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc 2Q Adj EPS $1.73; 20/03/2018 – MASSACHUSETTS SAYS WALGREENS VIOLATED STATE LAWS FROM 2008 AND 2017; SAYS CHAIN WILL IMPLEMENT PROCEDURES TO PREVENT FUTURE OVERCHARGES ON OPIOIDS, OTHER DRUGS; 28/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC WBA.O – TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN DOLLARS PER ANNUM IN INCREASED WAGES IN U.S. STARTING THIS CALENDAR YEAR – CONF. CALL; 08/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC – SHINGRIX IS NOW AVAILABLE AT MOST WALGREENS AND DUANE READE PHARMACIES ACROSS U.S., INCLUDING PUERTO RICO

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. The company has market cap of $46.02 billion. It operates through three divisions: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. It has a 9.97 P/E ratio. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Analysts await Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 3.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WBA’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 8.91 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.72% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Walgreens Boots Alliance has $7400 highest and $49 lowest target. $61.57’s average target is 20.84% above currents $50.95 stock price. Walgreens Boots Alliance had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Monday, March 4. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $49 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $67 target in Friday, March 1 report. Citigroup maintained Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WBA in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”.

Singamas Container Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, makes containers, and operates container depots and terminals. The company has market cap of $317.40 million. It operates through two divisions, Manufacturing and Logistics Services. It has a 16 P/E ratio. The Manufacturing segment makes marine dry freight containers, refrigerated containers, collapsible flatrack containers, tank containers, U.S. domestic containers, offshore containers, open top containers, bitutainers, and other specialized containers and container parts.