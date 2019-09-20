Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Reaches $55.59 After 8.00% Up Move; Alliancebernstein LP Cut By $3.12 Million Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding

The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.87% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 2.23 million shares traded. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has declined 21.21% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.21% the S&P500. Some Historical WBA News: 07/05/2018 – Walgreens Boots Alliance to Host Sell-Side Analyst Event; 23/05/2018 – With Its Puerto Rico Drugstore Recovery Complete, Walgreens Makes Additional Investments in Expanded Offerings and Services on; 28/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE – EXPECTS CASH TAX BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX LAW CHANGES IN EXCESS OF $350 MLN IN 2018 VS PREVIOUS ESTIMATE OF OVER $200 MLN; 28/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASED 1.7 PCT COMPARED WITH YEAR-AGO QUARTER FOR RETAIL PHARMACY INTERNATIONAL; 08/03/2018 – Most Walgreens and Duane Reade Pharmacies Nationwide Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine, Shingrix®; 20/03/2018 – Mass. AG: Walgreens Overcharged for Drugs Covered by State Workers’ Compensation System; 26/03/2018 – Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc expected to post earnings of $1.55 a share – summary; 20/03/2018 – WALGREENS PAYMENT FOR ALLEGED PRESCRIPTION DRUG OVERCHARGES; 19/04/2018 – Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2018-2022 with LloydsPharmacy, myCARE e.K., SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, Walgreens Boots Alliance & Zur Rose Suisse Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – WALGREENS MAKES $35M INVESTMENT IN PUERTO RICO DRUGSTORESThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $50.35 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $60.04 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WBA worth $4.03 billion more.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. The company has market cap of $50.35 billion. It operates through three divisions: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. It has a 10.88 P/E ratio. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Analysts await Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 4.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WBA’s profit will be $1.29B for 9.79 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Walgreens Boots Alliance has $7400 highest and $49 lowest target. $60.17’s average target is 8.24% above currents $55.59 stock price. Walgreens Boots Alliance had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 3. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3.

Among 9 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. IBM has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 10.76% above currents $143.16 stock price. IBM had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $155 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. Nomura maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Monday, August 5. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $17500 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.26 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

