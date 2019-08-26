Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Reaches $49.79 After 6.00% Up Move; GIVAUDAN AG ORDINARY SHARES (GVDBF) Sellers Increased By 10.83% Their Shorts

The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.95% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 441,771 shares traded. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has declined 21.21% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.21% the S&P500. Some Historical WBA News: 10/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: STT Walgreens Soon Come (Again); 03/05/2018 – Southern States Top Walgreens Flu lndex™ for Overall Flu Activity During 2017-2018 Flu Season; 28/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE – EXPECTS CASH TAX BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX LAW CHANGES IN EXCESS OF $350 MLN IN 2018 VS PREVIOUS ESTIMATE OF OVER $200 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens Raises Guidance on Sales, Earnings Increases; 08/03/2018 – Most Walgreens and Duane Reade Pharmacies Nationwide Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine, Shingrix®; 08/03/2018 – Walgreens Boots Alliance: Fairweather to Serve as Adviser to CEO Stefano Pessina; 26/04/2018 – AllianceRx Walgreens Prime and Walgreens Gain Access to More Specialty Drugs; 02/04/2018 – Noses On! Walgreens Welcomes Red Nose Day Back to America as the Exclusive Retailer of the New Sparkle Red Nose; 03/05/2018 – Walgreens Launches Online Skincare Advisor SkinlD™ to Provide Acne Sufferers with Personalized Skincare Regimens; 25/04/2018 – Walgreens Boots Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net SellersThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $44.97B company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $52.78 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WBA worth $2.70B more.

Among 6 analysts covering Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Walgreens Boots Alliance has $7400 highest and $49 lowest target. $61.14’s average target is 22.80% above currents $49.79 stock price. Walgreens Boots Alliance had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of WBA in report on Monday, March 4 with “Sell” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $67 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 23. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 3. UBS maintained Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) rating on Wednesday, April 3. UBS has “Sell” rating and $49 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold” on Wednesday, April 3. Morgan Stanley maintained Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. The company has market cap of $44.97 billion. It operates through three divisions: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. It has a 9.74 P/E ratio. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Analysts await Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 3.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WBA’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 8.70 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.72% negative EPS growth.

