Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Forms $55.34 Double Bottom; ELISA CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES A FIN (ELMUF) Shorts Down By 2.86%

ELISA CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES A FIN (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) had a decrease of 2.86% in short interest. ELMUF’s SI was 295,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.86% from 304,200 shares previously. It closed at $48.54 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) formed double bottom with $51.47 target or 7.00% below today’s $55.34 share price. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) has $49.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.34. About 2.76 million shares traded. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has declined 21.21% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.21% the S&P500. Some Historical WBA News: 26/04/2018 – AllianceRx Walgreens Prime and Walgreens Gain Access to More Specialty Drugs; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc 2Q Adj EPS $1.73; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 28/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASED 1.7 PCT COMPARED WITH YEAR-AGO QUARTER FOR RETAIL PHARMACY INTERNATIONAL; 05/04/2018 – Toys R Us, Walgreens and Claire’s are shuttering hundreds of stores this year; 08/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC – KEHOE PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND BOARD DIRECTOR OF TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED; 21/05/2018 – Walgreens Honors Veterans, Active Duty Military and Families with Memorial Day Discount May 28; 16/05/2018 – Walgreen, Kroger, Albertsons, HEB sue Allergan over dry-eye drug; 08/03/2018 – Most Walgreens and Duane Reade Pharmacies Nationwide Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine, Shingrix®; 05/04/2018 – Walgreens Supports Surgeon General’s Advisory on Naloxone and Opioid Overdose

Analysts await Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 4.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WBA’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 9.74 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Walgreens Boots Alliance has $7400 highest and $49 lowest target. $60.17’s average target is 8.73% above currents $55.34 stock price. Walgreens Boots Alliance had 11 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Loop Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WBA in report on Friday, August 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) rating on Wednesday, April 3. UBS has “Sell” rating and $49 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Citigroup.

Elisa Oyj operates as a telecommunications, ICT, and online service firm in Finland and other international market areas. The company has market cap of $8.04 billion. It operates in Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Customers segment offers clients and households with telecommunications services, such as voice and data services.

More news for Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Telenor: ~5% Yield From 174 Million Mobile Subscribers – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Sampo: State-Owned Dividends From Scandinavia – Seeking Alpha” and published on April 09, 2019 is yet another important article.