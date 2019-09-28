Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Forms $54.41 Double Bottom; State Street Raised Capitol Fed Finl (CFFN) Position

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) formed double bottom with $50.60 target or 7.00% below today’s $54.41 share price. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) has $49.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 3.26 million shares traded. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has declined 21.21% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.21% the S&P500. Some Historical WBA News: 20/03/2018 – MASSACHUSETTS SAYS WALGREENS VIOLATED STATE LAWS FROM 2008 AND 2017; SAYS CHAIN WILL IMPLEMENT PROCEDURES TO PREVENT FUTURE OVERCHARGES ON OPIOIDS, OTHER DRUGS; 23/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL ACCORD MEDICINES 000028.SZ SAYS WALGREENS BOOSTS ALLIANCE (HONG KONG) INVESTMENTS LTD GETS CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY’S APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE COMPANY’S UNIT; 08/03/2018 – Most Walgreens and Duane Reade Pharmacies Nationwide Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine, Shingrix®; 28/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC WBA.O – TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN DOLLARS PER ANNUM IN INCREASED WAGES IN U.S. BEGINNING LATER THIS CALENDAR YEAR – CONF. CALL; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 12/03/2018 – West Virginia Rite Aid Stores Remain In-Network for State Public Employees as Stores Convert to Walgreens; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Walgreens boosting hourly workers’ pay by $100 million per year; 09/03/2018 – Walgreen must face lawsuit over U.S. generic drug pricing

State Street Corp increased Capitol Fed Finl Inc (CFFN) stake by 4.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Street Corp acquired 126,579 shares as Capitol Fed Finl Inc (CFFN)’s stock declined 0.20%. The State Street Corp holds 2.98 million shares with $41.05M value, up from 2.85M last quarter. Capitol Fed Finl Inc now has $1.97B valuation. It closed at $13.89 lastly. It is down 10.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFN News: 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div; 31/05/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL-BOARD OF CAPITOL FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK ANNOUNCED THAT IT VOTED TO MAKE CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION TO CFFN IN AMOUNT OF $36.0 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share; 09/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Investment MGT Exits Capitol Federal; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Sees Deal Closing End October 201; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q EPS 17c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Capitol Federal Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFFN); 18/04/2018 Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend

More notable recent Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CFFN) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Declares $0.39 Cash True-Up Dividend; 3.2% Yield – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 9 investors sold CFFN shares while 38 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 104.25 million shares or 0.78% less from 105.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 424,632 were reported by Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation. Paragon Cap Management Lc stated it has 0% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Atria Invs Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Commerce Bancshares, Missouri-based fund reported 27,319 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 0% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) or 4,542 shares. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers has invested 0.34% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 46,924 shares stake. Knott David M accumulated 9,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Moors & Cabot holds 12,227 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). 350,522 were reported by Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Llc.

State Street Corp decreased Ferrari N V stake by 8,363 shares to 2,408 valued at $389,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 189,036 shares and now owns 7.99M shares. Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) was reduced too.