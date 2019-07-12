Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is a company in the Drug Stores industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has 66.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 45.53% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has 16.14% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 13.17% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. 0.00% 19.70% 7.40% Industry Average 2.76% 19.70% 5.20%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. N/A 61 10.54 Industry Average 1.67B 60.52B 7.35

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. 1 5 0 2.83 Industry Average 1.00 5.00 0.00 1.61

With consensus price target of $61.57, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has a potential upside of 10.46%. The competitors have a potential upside of 32.65%. The research analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. -1.42% -2.77% -27.18% -35.99% -18.99% -22.82% Industry Average 10.63% 1.70% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. are 0.8 and 0.4. Competitively, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s competitors have 1.30 and 0.70 for Current and Quick Ratio. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.73. Competitively, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.50% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s peers beat Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics. It also provides specialty pharmacy services; and manages in-store clinics. As of August 31, 2016, this segment operated 8,175 retail stores under the Walgreens and Duane Reade brands in the United States; and 7 specialty pharmacies, as well as approximately 400 in-store clinic locations. The Retail Pharmacy International segment sells prescription drugs; and health, beauty, toiletry, and other consumer products through its pharmacy-led health and beauty stores, as well as through boots.com. It is also involved in optical practice and related contract manufacturing operations. This segment operated 4,673 retail stores under the Boots, Benavides, and Ahumada in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Norway, the Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Chile; and 636 optical practices. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale and distribution of specialty and generic pharmaceuticals, health and beauty products, and home healthcare supplies and equipment, as well as provides related services to pharmacies and other healthcare providers. This segment operates in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, Spain, the Netherlands, Egypt, Norway, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.