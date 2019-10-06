Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is a company in the Drug Stores industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.93% of all Drug Stores’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.67% of all Drug Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. 1,418,332,392.25% 19.20% 7.00% Industry Average 2.53% 19.20% 5.05%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. 753.56M 53 11.08 Industry Average 1.61B 63.50B 7.70

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 0.00 1.75

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. currently has an average price target of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.54%. As a group, Drug Stores companies have a potential upside of 103.28%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. -1.29% -0.29% 1.51% -23.91% -21.21% -20.25% Industry Average 8.62% 31.65% 1.51% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Liquidity

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.25 and has 0.65 Quick Ratio. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has a beta of 0.8 and its 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.02 which is 1.50% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics. It also provides specialty pharmacy services; and manages in-store clinics. As of August 31, 2016, this segment operated 8,175 retail stores under the Walgreens and Duane Reade brands in the United States; and 7 specialty pharmacies, as well as approximately 400 in-store clinic locations. The Retail Pharmacy International segment sells prescription drugs; and health, beauty, toiletry, and other consumer products through its pharmacy-led health and beauty stores, as well as through boots.com. It is also involved in optical practice and related contract manufacturing operations. This segment operated 4,673 retail stores under the Boots, Benavides, and Ahumada in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Norway, the Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Chile; and 636 optical practices. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale and distribution of specialty and generic pharmaceuticals, health and beauty products, and home healthcare supplies and equipment, as well as provides related services to pharmacies and other healthcare providers. This segment operates in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, Spain, the Netherlands, Egypt, Norway, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.