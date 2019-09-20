Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Analysts See $1.42 EPS; Price T Rowe Associates Has Cut By $1.44 Million Its Methode Electrs (MEI) Position

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Methode Electrs Inc (MEI) stake by 71.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 51,411 shares as Methode Electrs Inc (MEI)’s stock rose 1.84%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 20,976 shares with $599,000 value, down from 72,387 last quarter. Methode Electrs Inc now has $1.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 303,813 shares traded or 23.95% up from the average. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 03/04/2018 – PCI LTD PCIL.Sl – LIEW MEI HONG APPOINTED CFO; 15/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference May 23; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing lnflammation and Autoimmune Disorders; 12/03/2018 – METHODE SAYS RONALD TSOUMAS TO SUCCEED JOHN HRUDICKA AS CFO; 24/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – JSE: MEI – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report $1.42 EPS on October, 10.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 4.05% from last quarter's $1.48 EPS. WBA's profit would be $1.28B giving it 9.61 P/E if the $1.42 EPS is correct. After having $1.47 EPS previously, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.'s analysts see -3.40% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 4.41 million shares traded. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has declined 21.21% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.21% the S&P500.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. The company has market cap of $49.29 billion. It operates through three divisions: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. It has a 10.68 P/E ratio. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Among 5 analysts covering Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Walgreens Boots Alliance has $7400 highest and $49 lowest target. $60.17’s average target is 10.26% above currents $54.57 stock price. Walgreens Boots Alliance had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 23. The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 3. UBS maintained Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) rating on Wednesday, April 3. UBS has “Sell” rating and $49 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Loop Capital.

Analysts await Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MEI’s profit will be $31.15 million for 10.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Methode Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Horizon Global Corp stake by 404,930 shares to 3.49 million valued at $12.52M in 2019Q2. It also upped Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) stake by 84,500 shares and now owns 597,431 shares. Us Xpress Enterprises Inc was raised too.