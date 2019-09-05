Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Analysts See $1.42 EPS; 2 Analysts Bullish Granite Construction (GVA)

Among 4 analysts covering Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Granite Construction Inc has $66 highest and $3100 lowest target. $49.75’s average target is 76.23% above currents $28.23 stock price. Granite Construction Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) rating on Wednesday, May 29. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $5300 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by B. Riley & Co. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $3100 target in Thursday, August 8 report. M Partners maintained the shares of GVA in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. See Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Downgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Downgrade

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $50 New Target: $53.0000 Upgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $61 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $66 Maintain

Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report $1.42 EPS on October, 10.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 4.05% from last quarter's $1.48 EPS. WBA's profit would be $1.28 billion giving it 9.05 P/E if the $1.42 EPS is correct. After having $1.47 EPS previously, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.'s analysts see -3.40% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.98% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 3.65M shares traded. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has declined 21.21% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Granite Construction Incorporated shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hcsf Mgmt Lc invested 7.61% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Wynnefield invested in 210,654 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has 0.09% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 438,534 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 9,269 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 16,419 shares. First Washington invested in 62,040 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 9,454 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1,464 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Green Square Ltd Company accumulated 24,165 shares. Bank Of America Corp De holds 610,339 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tygh, Oregon-based fund reported 124,070 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 7,562 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.03% stake.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $305,409 activity. Shares for $27,050 were bought by Jigisha Desai. $55,800 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by Roberts James Hildebrand on Tuesday, August 20. $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares were bought by KELSEY DAVID H.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. It currently has negative earnings. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

Among 5 analysts covering Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Walgreens Boots Alliance has $7400 highest and $49 lowest target. $60.17’s average target is 16.99% above currents $51.43 stock price. Walgreens Boots Alliance had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 23. UBS maintained Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) rating on Wednesday, April 3. UBS has “Sell” rating and $49 target. The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Loop Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WBA in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 3.

