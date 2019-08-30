Wal (WMT) Stock Rose While Cypress Capital Group Cut by $389,746 Its Position; As Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Decreased Holding by $2.16 Million

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 4,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 51,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 55,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $114.75. About 944,268 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: View Flipkart Deal Favorably as It Provides Walmart Immediate Scale in Burgeoning Indian E-Commerce Arena; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Launches Subsidized College Education Program — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son: Walmart Reached Deal for Control of Flipkart Last Night; 08/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 15/03/2018 – News4JAX: BREAKING | Walmart has temporarily suspended the sale of firearms in Florida. DETAILS –; 09/05/2018 – IBT: Video Game Rumors: Walmart Website Lists ‘Rage 2,’ ‘Borderlands 3’ Ahead Of E3; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 12/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 25,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 154,540 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01M, down from 180,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $85.37. About 790,239 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 144,262 shares to 895,236 shares, valued at $31.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 121,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Todd Gordon’s Nike Options Trade – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Athletic Apparel Companies Win As Consumers become more Attuned to Self-Care – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (OTC: $DKGR), (NYSE: $NKE), (NYSE: $UA) (NYSE: $UAA) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shoe companies press for tariff relief – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Under Armour Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancshares Department holds 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 2,480 shares. 57,765 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Com Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,175 shares. Maine-based Headinvest Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 50,300 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.28% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Texas-based Twin Tree Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ckw Gru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,400 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc invested in 0.22% or 6,164 shares. 432,948 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Chevy Chase Tru Holding holds 0.62% or 1.71M shares in its portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank accumulated 2,285 shares. The California-based Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Penobscot Incorporated owns 77,503 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust (FMB) by 22,950 shares to 68,483 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust Co has 64,650 shares. Fin Counselors invested in 0.72% or 174,398 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 69,017 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 410,234 shares stake. South Texas Money Management Ltd stated it has 276,545 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood White reported 41,720 shares. Payden Rygel accumulated 4,220 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,976 shares. 70,035 were reported by Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt. 2,825 were reported by Tiemann Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. 800 were accumulated by Loeb Prtn. 142,682 are owned by Cipher Capital Lp. 507 were accumulated by Lifeplan Fincl Gp Incorporated. Ima Wealth has 360 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.54% or 20,927 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart take steps on violent video games – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), -1.14% tries to bolster its online business – Live Trading News” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart chief marketing officer exiting – Ad Age – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart: A Good House In A Bad Neighbourhood – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Chief Executive Doug McMillon said there should be a discussion about banning assault weapons in the U.S. – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 16, 2019.