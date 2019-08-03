Wal (WMT) Stake Held by Greenwood Gearhart Inc; Mai Wealth Advisors Has Cut Magellan Midstream Ptnrs LP (MMP) Stake as Stock Rose

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 7,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 79,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, up from 71,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.4. About 5.17 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – Walmart Offers to Foot College Tuition Bills for U.S. Employees; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles; 10/04/2018 – Walmart is working with Postmates for grocery delivery; 28/05/2018 – CONFEDERATION OF ALL INDIA TRADERS-STRONGLY OBJECTED MERGER OF TWO COMPANIES; WALMART WILL CREATE AN UNFAIR COMPETITION & UNEVEN LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 02/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Walmart buying Pillpack, online pharmacy: sources -; 10/04/2018 – WALMART WALMART & POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Murder suspect went shopping at Walmart during 2-day police standoff; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Two Directors Will Be Appointed by Certain Minority Shareholders, One Director Will Be Founder –Filing

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp (MMP) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 5,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 109,631 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, down from 115,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 858,364 shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% or 8,198 shares in its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il holds 8,613 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 556 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 881,865 shares. Rothschild Inv Il owns 49,100 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment Inc has 12,078 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Capital Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 11,216 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 91,109 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Susquehanna Intll Group Incorporated Llp holds 54,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt holds 3.29 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg, France-based fund reported 5,707 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd holds 8,642 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Dearborn Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.31% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap Index (IJH) by 22,374 shares to 268,333 shares, valued at $50.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

