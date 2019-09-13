Wal (WMT) Shares Rose While Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Increased Its Position; Zynga (ZNGA) Stake Has Lifted by Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 931.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 21,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 24,242 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 2,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $116.92. About 4.27 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – WALMART SAYS CONSUMER IS IN `REASONABLE SHAPE’; 04/05/2018 – SOFTBANK TO SELL ALL ITS 20-PLUS PCT STAKE IN FLIPKART AS PART OF FLIPKART-WALMART DEAL – BLOOMBERG CITING; 08/05/2018 – Royal Cup’s New Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Coffees Hit Walmart Shelves; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-UK minister Clark says probe of supermarket deal ‘must consider suppliers’ – FT; 24/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart sees Flipkart as key to atone for missteps in China; 28/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L IN ADVANCED TALKS TO COMBINE WITH WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION; 05/03/2018 – WALMART – CO’S CONVENIENCE MEAL OPTIONS SERVE TWO PEOPLE AND RANGE IN PRICE FROM $8 TO $15

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) by 1431.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 513,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 548,984 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37M, up from 35,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 19.54 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,330 shares to 75,448 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 54,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 27,313 shares to 118,942 shares, valued at $14.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 85,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,819 shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

