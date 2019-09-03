Wal (WMT) Shares Rose While Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding; Cook & Bynum Capital Management Holds Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 34,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 17,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 52,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.61. About 4.54M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N INTL CEO SAYS $2 BLN IN PRIMARY INFUSION AGAINST FRESH EQUITY IS TO ENSURE THE COMPANY CAN EXPAND AND GROW; 27/03/2018 – Walmart pulls Cosmo magazine from its checkout lines; 02/04/2018 – Accused Colorado Walmart shooter mentally fit to stand trial; 14/03/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart eyes majority stake in Flipkart; Blackstone’s bid for Anand Jain’s fund derails; 15/03/2018 – Huynh alleges Walmart has been mislabeling products so that third-party vendors were paid lower commissions, among other “violations of the law.”; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart India, Flipkart top executives meet fair trade regulator – PTI in Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Changes the Game Again with New Global Wire Service; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: WALMART INC’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07M, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $93.86. About 526,103 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 10,320 shares to 14,080 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 26.53 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.