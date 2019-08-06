Wal (WMT) Shareholder Lenox Wealth Management Lowered Its Position by $818,496; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Novare Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 80.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 8,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 1,996 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196,000, down from 10,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 1.82 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Alphabet’s Google Has Discussed Joining Walmart’s Investment in Flipkart; 02/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said to Be in Takeover Talks With Pharmacy Startup; 04/05/2018 – SOFTBANK TO SELL ALL ITS 20-PLUS PCT STAKE IN FLIPKART AS PART OF FLIPKART-WALMART DEAL – BLOOMBERG CITING; 09/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Walmart spending $16 billion for 77 percent stake in India’s online retailer Flipkart; 03/04/2018 – Walmart takes its money transfer service global; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Launches Subsidized College Education Program — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – WALMART TO START SELLING SOYLENT MEAL REPLACEMENT PRODUCTS; 16/03/2018 – WALMART DEAL MAY PUSH THE VALUATION OF FLIPKART TO ABOUT $20 BILLION, UP FROM ABOUT $12 BILLION LAST YEAR- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 06/03/2018 – Tesco, Morrisons lead big four pack as inflation eases – Kantar Worldpanel; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Inc. (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon Hosts 2018 Formal Business and Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript)

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 3,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $10.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1754.94. About 2.21 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has made a formal offer to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, CNBC affiliate CNBC TV-18 reported Wednesday, citing sources; 10/05/2018 – Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Sources say that Amazon has approached groups like AARP, a lobby that represents older Americans; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people and it’s working on a fix; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes -adviser; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s audiobook company is sponsoring a horse named Audible

