Wal (WMT) Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Upped Its Stake; Cardinal Capital Management Has Boosted Its B & G Foods New (BGS) Position by $12.84 Million

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 5.36 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart to steer clear of food-only retailing in India for now – Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – IN FY 2020, ANTICIPATE SHR HEADWIND IN TOTAL OF AROUND $0.60/SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: No Termination Fee Would Be Payable by Any Party if Share Issuance, Purchase Agreements Were to Be Terminated –Filing; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart Board Approves Stake Sale to Walmart-Led Group -Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – CO, FLIPKART WILL MAINTAIN DISTINCT BRANDS & OPERATING STRUCTURES; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 07/05/2018 – From Jan. 1, 2020, Walmart would require e-prescriptions for controlled substances, noting that these prescriptions are proven to be less prone to errors and cannot be altered or copied; 20/04/2018 – MCDONALD CEO EASTERBROOK HAS BEEN NOMINATED TO WALMART’S BOARD; 16/03/2018 – A former Walmart executive’s lawsuit claims the retailer has been inflating e-commerce growth numbers:

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 534,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.72M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 783,828 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 04/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N : BERENBERG RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 23/04/2018 – DJ B&G Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGS); 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – FY 2018 NET SALES REAFFIRMED AT A RANGE OF $1.720 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 11/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – KRUK SA KRU.WA – PROKURA NS FIZ SIGNS DEAL WITH BANK BGŻ BNP PARIBAS SA FOR PURCHASE OF DEBT PORTFOLIO

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S & P Small Cap (IJR) by 5,540 shares to 71,765 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,100 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf has invested 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Cim Invest Mangement has 0.44% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 150,972 shares. The Texas-based First Dallas Securities has invested 0.93% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability owns 6,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett & Incorporated holds 16,442 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Saratoga Invest Mgmt owns 650,359 shares. Private Wealth owns 33,074 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership holds 0.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 150,800 shares. Tru Commerce Of Vermont holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 14,961 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 0.22% or 16,434 shares. Valley Advisers invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 58,576 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset invested in 0.06% or 4,622 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.10 million shares.

