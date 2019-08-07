Wal (WMT) Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $487,813; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.08. About 385,328 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 5,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 37,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 32,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $106.23. About 320,776 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 12/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart may reach deal with Flipkart by June-end; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 30/05/2018 – Walmart is subsidizing the college educations of its employees – only asking them to contribute $1 per day toward tuition; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank: Selling Entire Stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash and Walmart Join Forces to Accelerate Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Offering; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO IS HOPEFUL PEOPLE WILL COME OUT OF INDIA TO LEAD PARTS OF THE RETAILER’S BUSINESS AND EXPECTS TO SEE TECH INNOVATION FROM THE MARKET; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart may rope in Alphabet for India’s Flipkart’s acquisition plan – Economic Times; 14/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO FINALIZING FLIPKART DEAL:BUS. STANDARD

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,567 shares to 55,543 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,591 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Walmart Has Already Lost Its Battle With Amazon – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Walmart Got a Hidden Gem in Its $16 Billion Flipkart Acquisition – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fretlink Looks To Eliminate The Spot Market By Streamlining Digital Load Matching – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wall Street Bears Should Be Watching Walmart Stock Closely – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based South Texas Money Mngmt Limited has invested 1.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc holds 4,380 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.32% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 410,234 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The owns 3.98 million shares. Essex Financial Svcs has invested 0.18% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Ltd owns 3,869 shares. Wellington Shields Co Lc reported 9,773 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com New York has 2,389 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The West Virginia-based City Holding has invested 1.38% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Schafer Cullen Capital accumulated 12,635 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smithfield Trust invested 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,000 shares. 2.21 million are owned by Jennison Associates. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Arcadia Management Corp Mi invested in 0.03% or 1,045 shares.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11,067 shares to 48,057 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,591 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Materials (XLB).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. Shares for $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble and Other Merrill Lynch Defensive Stock Picks (NYSE: PG) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 4.24M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. D L Carlson Inv Gp accumulated 44,846 shares. Profit Management Limited Com stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Edge Wealth Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 103,351 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 85,410 shares. Cls Invs Lc reported 0.01% stake. Gladius Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pennsylvania-based Armstrong Henry H Associate has invested 7.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Corda Limited Company reported 4.63% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Savings Bank Of Hawaii has 0.82% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 103,851 shares. Chemung Canal Tru Com invested in 132,910 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust owns 76,221 shares.